Stephen Colbert on Thursday pointed to a moment at a Donald Trump campaign rally that he thinks proves the president doesn’t actually trust his inner circle.
Earlier this week, the anonymous author of a 2018 op-ed in The New York Times that slammed Trump was identified as former Department of Homeland Security official Miles Taylor. The president joked to supporters at his rally that he’d worried the op-ed could have been written by any number of his close advisers — from son-in-law Jared Kushner to White House aide Hope Hicks.
Colbert was taken aback by Trump’s response.
“That is a weird, weird thing to say,” he said. “That’s a unforced error is what you’d call that.”
The “Late Show” then jumped into character as the president, saying, “Now that the mystery is solved, I want to make it abundantly clear I do not trust my son-in-law or any of these people around me.”
“They all know things that if they spilled their guts, I’d be gone in a minute,” he continued as Trump. “It’s a nest of highly knowledgeable vipers, and I am just so thankful that none of them has a conscience or I’d be in real trouble.”
Check out Colbert’s full monologue here:
