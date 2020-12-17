“People are angry. Are people feeling a little isolated, maybe people are a little sad? Now I understand how people must be feeling a little lonely and scared right now, and I’m sure people are upset that we the people didn’t vote for people. Maybe people are stress-eating a can of Duncan Hines frosting with a spoon right now. It would be nice if people’s wife was maybe more understanding and wanted to be around people. But regardless of how angry people are, people need to grow the fuck up.”