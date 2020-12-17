President Donald Trump’s freakout on Twitter over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s acknowledgment of President-elect Joe Biden’s election win got the comic treatment from Stephen Colbert.
After McConnell belatedly acknowledged Biden’s victory, Trump tweeted:
“I see,” Colbert said on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show.”
“People are angry. Are people feeling a little isolated, maybe people are a little sad? Now I understand how people must be feeling a little lonely and scared right now, and I’m sure people are upset that we the people didn’t vote for people. Maybe people are stress-eating a can of Duncan Hines frosting with a spoon right now. It would be nice if people’s wife was maybe more understanding and wanted to be around people. But regardless of how angry people are, people need to grow the fuck up.”
And “even more pathetic than that tweet,” Colbert noted, was the “fact that the president wrote it at nearly 1 a.m. Wednesday.”
“The only reason to be up at 1 a.m. on Wednesday is if you had a really big Taco Tuesday,” the comedian cracked.
Check out Colbert’s full monologue here: