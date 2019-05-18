Has Stephen Colbert cracked the code when it comes to President Donald Trump’s tweets?

The comedian riffed on reports of White House social media director Dan Scavino’s undue influence over the president on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

Colbert suggested Trump’s tweets, that are sometimes typed by Scavino, were actually like “an internet password.”

“You gotta have some random capitalization, at least one special character and don’t forget to rub the screen with my lucky chicken grease,” Colbert imagined Trump as telling his aide.

Colbert also poked fun at Trump for trying to make July 4th festivities on the National Mall all about himself.

