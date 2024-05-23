EntertainmentDonald TrumpStephen Colbert2024 elections

Stephen Colbert Damns Donald Trump's 'Unified Reich' Video With ‘Simple Explanation'

“Before you get too worked up, there’s a simple explanation," the "Late Show" host sarcastically suggested.
Lee Moran
Stephen Colbert told it like it is about the “unified Reich” reference that appeared on a video shared (and now deleted) from Donald Trump’s Truth Social profile.

“Before you get too worked up, there’s a simple explanation,” Colbert said on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

“Donald Trump wants to rule over a unified Reich,” he zinged.

Colbert noted now President Joe Biden had “pounced” on the controversial clip and released this video in response:

“A unified Reich? That’s Hitler’s language, that’s not America’s,” said Biden.

Colbert then jumped into character as Biden, complete with shades, to imagine what POTUS said next.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue here:

