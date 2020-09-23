CORONAVIRUS

Stephen Colbert Buries Trump Claim That COVID-19 'Affects Virtually Nobody'

"The Late Show" host figured out a new way for the president to honor the dead after his "criminal negligence."

Stephen Colbert tried to appreciate the fall weather on Tuesday’s “The Late Show.” Then he noted that the “nation is ravaged by a preventable disease due to our president’s criminal negligence.” (Watch the monologue below.)

The host drilled Donald Trump for trying to put a positive spin on the coronavirus pandemic with his claim to an Ohio rally crowd: “It affects virtually nobody.”

COVID-19 has now claimed more than 200,000 lives in the U.S. and has infected more than 6.8 million.

Referring to a CNN report, Colbert said: “The virus has killed more Americans than U.S. battle deaths from the last five wars combined, so brace yourself for Trump’s update to the Vietnam Memorial.”

And this popped up:

Check out the full segment here:

 

 

 
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Coronavirus COVID-19 Stephen Colbert