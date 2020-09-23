Stephen Colbert tried to appreciate the fall weather on Tuesday’s “The Late Show.” Then he noted that the “nation is ravaged by a preventable disease due to our president’s criminal negligence.” (Watch the monologue below.)

The host drilled Donald Trump for trying to put a positive spin on the coronavirus pandemic with his claim to an Ohio rally crowd: “It affects virtually nobody.”

COVID-19 has now claimed more than 200,000 lives in the U.S. and has infected more than 6.8 million.

Referring to a CNN report, Colbert said: “The virus has killed more Americans than U.S. battle deaths from the last five wars combined, so brace yourself for Trump’s update to the Vietnam Memorial.”

