Colbert Exposes Trump’s ‘Greatest Weakness’ In Epic New Takedown

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said Wednesday that President Donald Trump is facing a rival far greater than his many political opponents.

The House has launched an impeachment inquiry based on a phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“In the end, Trump may be defeated by his greatest weakness,” Colbert cracked. “His Achilles’ mouth.”

Then he shared a couple of “epic” titles related to the president:

TONIGHT: Trump continues to talk himself into trouble. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/RMOaTHrkc2 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 10, 2019