EntertainmentDonald TrumpStephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert's White-Power Zinger Of Donald Trump In Prison Is A Keeper

The "Late Show" host imagined a white supremacist future for the former president behind bars.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

On the eve of Donald Trump’s indictment, “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert pondered a potential stay behind bars for the former president. (Watch the video below.)

“What if he goes to jail?” Colbert said. “He could end up the head of a violent white supremacist gang ― but in prison this time.”

Trump encouraged a mob of his followers ― including several hate groups ― to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

And his uncomfortable ties ― intended or not — with racist organizations don’t end there. Remember his “very fine people on both sides” appraisal of a 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which a counterprotester was killed by a neo-Nazi? Or his recent dinner with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and rapping antisemite Kanye West?

Trump faced arrest Tuesday for charges related to paying off porn star Stormy Daniels to keep silent about an alleged affair. But Trump is still being investigated for his efforts to reverse the election results. Plus he faces a probe into classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago and possible obstruction in turning them over.

