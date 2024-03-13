EntertainmentDonald TrumpStephen Colbert2024 elections

Stephen Colbert Suggests Real Reason For Donald Trump's Strange Noises

The "Late Show" host turned to "Monty Python" to make his point.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert on Tuesday chimed in on the bombshell revelations by a former Mar-a-Lago employee about Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The “Late Show” host honed in on the assertion of Brian Butler ― referred to as “Trump Employee 5” in special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of Trump — that the investigation is “not a witch hunt” against the former president.

“I think we all know this is clearly not a witch hunt,” said Colbert.

“Unless, wait, is Trump a witch?” he added.

Colbert then asked if the weird noises Trump sometimes makes are actually incantations.

After airing a montage of just some of Trump’s strange sounds, Colbert cut to the “judges” who’d rule on the issue with the “witch” scene from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”

Watch the video here:

