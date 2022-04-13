Stephen Colbert Hits Trump Right In The Eric Over New Revelations

Stephen Colbert spotted a major flaw in a reported new plot by former President Donald Trump’s allies to subvert the 2020 election.

Colbert noted an ABC News report that said former Trump attorney John Eastman was in Wisconsin last month trying to get Republican legislators to decertify the election and either create a new slate of electors or have a “do over.”

“A do over? Our ex-president isn’t allowed a do over just because he didn’t like the result the first time,” Colbert said. “That’s how you get an Eric!”