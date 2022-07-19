Stephen Colbert joked about the heat wave gripping Europe on Monday, but saved his best material to make Donald Trump hot under the collar. (Watch the video below.)

“The Late Show” host, returning from a break, noted that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) revealed that the former president tried to contact a witness in the House panel’s investigation of the Capitol riot. The witness declined to respond to the call and alerted their lawyer, she said.

“He’s trying to commit witness tampering using his own phone,” Colbert said of Trump. “You can see the whole story in the new mob film, ‘Not Very Good At This, Fellas.’ ”

The visual gag includes a few Trump cronies you might recognize:

The committee turned over information about the alleged call to the Justice Department.

The witness has yet to appear at a public hearing, but was called by Trump after damning testimony by Cassidy Hutchinson, a former assistant to chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to Cheney.

The hearings into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection are scheduled to resume in prime time on Thursday.