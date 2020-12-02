“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert has a new ringtone suggestion for Arizona’s Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

Video went viral this week of Ducey appearing to ignore a call from President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence. Ducey had set his cell to play “Hail to the Chief” when the White House called. But when it played amid his certification of the state’s election results Monday, he gave it the cold shoulder.

On Tuesday, Colbert joked Ducey would after President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration have to change the song to Beck’s 1994 hit “Loser.”

Colbert, who revealed to Vanity Fair this week that’s he’s developed benign positional vertigo, also mocked first lady Melania Trump’s White House Christmas decorations, describing them as “a departure from previous years” because the theme is actually festive for 2020.

Check out Colbert’s monologue here:

And listen to “Loser” by Beck here: