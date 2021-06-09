Stephen Colbert took on the latest wild conspiracy to emerge from the GOP — the so-called “Italygate.”

The baseless theory suggests that people in Italy used military satellites to flip votes on machines used in the November 2020 presidential election from then-President Donald Trump to his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

According to The New York Times, it was even pushed by then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the aftermath of Trump’s defeat. Meadows reportedly pressured the Justice Department to investigate.

“Yes, that’s right. He thought the election had been stolen by space Italians,” Colbert cracked on Tuesday, calling it “obviously insane.”

