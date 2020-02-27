Stephen Colbert’s Bar Interview With Elizabeth Warren Is A Billionaire-Bashing Riot

Stephen Colbert returned to his home town of Charleston, South Carolina, to conduct a bar interview with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).
And things got pretty funny, pretty quickly in the segment that aired on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show.”
The Democratic presidential candidate and comedian mocked billionaires:
They sparred over ribs:
There was even some cursing:
Check out the full interview here:
