Stephen Colbert jumped to the defense of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) after an exchange with billionaire Elon Musk took a turn.

Sanders earlier this month tweeted that “we must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.”

Advertisement

Musk responded to the 80-year-old senator:

I keep forgetting that you’re still alive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

Colbert wasn’t having it on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

“Hey, buddy, you cannot talk to Bernie like that,” he said, before deploying his best Sanders impression:

“You better watch your mouth, space boy. I’m from Brooklyn, the BK, you keep talkin’ to me like that, I’m gonna slap the tax money you owe right off your top 1%. Remember, in space, nobody can hear me put my foot up your ass.”

Advertisement