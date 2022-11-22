Entertainment
Stephen Colbert Has Some NSFW Life Advice For Elon Musk After Trump Decision

The "Late Show" host uses some not-so-hidden code to tell Musk what to do.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert is not a fan of Elon Musk’s decision to restore Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

“No,” Colbert said. “No, Elon, I won’t go back. The racism. The misspelling. The calls to violence. The dot-dot-dots. Remember? Remember the dot-dot-dots? Remember the fucking covfefe?”

Musk restored the ex-president’s account after posting a poll on Twitter asking users to weigh in. When Trump topped the poll with 51.8 percent, Musk tweeted “Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”

As Colbert noted, that’s “the voice of the people is the voice of God” in Latin.

“Well, I took a little pig latin in college,” Colbert said. “So let me respond by saying: ucksay an agbay of icksday.’”

See his full takedown in his Monday night monologue:

