Stephen Colbert Uses 'Unhinged' Elon Musk's Own Dumb Joke Against Him

Stephen Colbert took Elon Musk’s attempt at a visual pun to the next level.
Musk entered Twitter headquarters on Wednesday carrying a sink as he prepared to take control of the company, then tweeted a video of the moment along with the comment: “Let that sink in!”
So, the “Late Show” host responded in kind with a variety of props ranging from a hinge to a photo of a goose.
Check it out below:
Musk completed the $44 billion deal on Thursday and promptly fired CEO Parag Agrawal and several other top executives.
“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” he said in a statement.
However, Musk has increasingly aligned himself with the site’s right-wing trolls, and even tweeted a meme of himself with rapper Kanye West and former President Donald Trump as the Three Musketeers of social media.