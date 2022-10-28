Entertainment
Stephen Colbert Uses 'Unhinged' Elon Musk's Own Dumb Joke Against Him

The "Late Show" host mocks the new boss of Twitter.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert took Elon Musk’s attempt at a visual pun to the next level.

Musk entered Twitter headquarters on Wednesday carrying a sink as he prepared to take control of the company, then tweeted a video of the moment along with the comment: “Let that sink in!”

So, the “Late Show” host responded in kind with a variety of props ranging from a hinge to a photo of a goose.

Check it out below:

Musk completed the $44 billion deal on Thursday and promptly fired CEO Parag Agrawal and several other top executives.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” he said in a statement.

However, Musk has increasingly aligned himself with the site’s right-wing trolls, and even tweeted a meme of himself with rapper Kanye West and former President Donald Trump as the Three Musketeers of social media.

