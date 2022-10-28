Stephen Colbert Uses 'Unhinged' Elon Musk's Own Dumb Joke Against Him

Stephen Colbert took Elon Musk’s attempt at a visual pun to the next level.

Musk entered Twitter headquarters on Wednesday carrying a sink as he prepared to take control of the company, then tweeted a video of the moment along with the comment: “Let that sink in!”

So, the “Late Show” host responded in kind with a variety of props ranging from a hinge to a photo of a goose.

Check it out below:

Musk completed the $44 billion deal on Thursday and promptly fired CEO Parag Agrawal and several other top executives.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” he said in a statement.