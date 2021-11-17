Entertainment

Stephen Colbert Caught Off-Guard After A Truly Surprising 'Gift' From Eric Adams

Just watch the "Late Show" host's face during this moment.
Eric Adams, the incoming mayor of New York, dropped by Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” on Tuesday with some gifts.

There was a blanket... some theater tickets... a T-shirt... and a gift that truly seemed to catch Colbert off-guard.

Just watch how the host’s face lights up:

A spokesperson for Adams told the New York Post that the mayor-elect didn’t actually buy any weed for Colbert but added: “Marijuana is legal and Eric supports its safe personal use.”

The state legalized marijuana earlier this year.

