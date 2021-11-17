Eric Adams, the incoming mayor of New York, dropped by Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” on Tuesday with some gifts.

There was a blanket... some theater tickets... a T-shirt... and a gift that truly seemed to catch Colbert off-guard.

Advertisement

Just watch how the host’s face lights up:

New York Mayor-elect @ericadamsfornyc comes to The Late Show to drop off gifts! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/NYsFQAGiUE — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 17, 2021

A spokesperson for Adams told the New York Post that the mayor-elect didn’t actually buy any weed for Colbert but added: “Marijuana is legal and Eric supports its safe personal use.”