2 Words In The New Trump Book Sent A Chill Down Stephen Colbert's Spine

Stephen Colbert said he was struck by two words in Peril, the new book about the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

Woodward and Costa were guests on “The Late Show” on Tuesday night, and they spoke about Trump’s attempts to block the 2020 election results and remain in power.

“This was a subversion or an attempted subversion of democracy and it never stopped,” Woodward said. “And here’s the problem: It continues.”

Woodward noted that one review of the book called the epilogue a prologue because the situation persists.

“We are into it again. We think Trump’s gonna run, and run again,” Woodward said. “He’s got a lot of support.”

Colbert shared the part of the epilogue that stuck out the most for him.

“Not to give away the end of your book, but the last sentence is, ‘Peril remains,’” Colbert said. “OK, little chill down the spine just now.”

Colbert also broke out his vicious impression of Eric Trump as he discussed revelations in the book about the former president’s plot to remain in power. For example, Trump and an attorney urged former Vice President Mike Pence to reject electors from multiple states, according to a memo described in Peril.

The vice president does not have that power. But the memo argued Pence could claim the states had sent “multiple slates of electors,” which was something that did not happen.

Colbert said that was a golden opportunity for Eric Trump to finally win some affection from his father.

“I can be an elector, Dad!” Colbert exclaimed as he broke out his impression:

“I hearby name you King President Dad II,” Colbert said in his mock-Eric voice. “Now can we play catch?”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue: