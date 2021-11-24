'Help Me, Dad!': Colbert Taunts Eric Trump After New Michael Cohen Revelations

Cohen, who just finished home confinement for various offenses including lying to Congress and campaign finance violations, vowed he wouldn’t be the only one to serve time for crimes related to Trump.

“There were quite a few people that were involved,” Cohen, who has since turned on his old boss, said during a CNN clip Colbert played. “Eric Trump was involved.”

When the camera came back to Colbert, he was in full Eric Trump mode.

“Help me dad!” he called out. “I’m too pretty for jail. It’ll destroy mom. Also second mom, third mom, and porn-star mom. She’s the only one who still calls me.”