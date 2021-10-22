Entertainment

Stephen Colbert Gives Trump A Taste Of What Son Eric Really Thinks About Him

The "Late Show" host breaks out his Eric Trump impression again.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert spotted an interview with Donald Trump in which the former president lamented that Eric Trump, one of his three sons, just wanted a “normal life.”

That inspired the “Late Show” host to break out his Eric Trump impression again.

“You tell ’em, pops!” Colbert said in his faux Eric voice. “I want a normal life: three wives, one porn star, and 20 credible accusations of assault, just like my dad.”

Then... still as Eric... he offered up a confession.

See more in his Thursday night monologue:

