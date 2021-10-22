Stephen Colbert spotted an interview with Donald Trump in which the former president lamented that Eric Trump, one of his three sons, just wanted a “normal life.”

That inspired the “Late Show” host to break out his Eric Trump impression again.

“You tell ’em, pops!” Colbert said in his faux Eric voice. “I want a normal life: three wives, one porn star, and 20 credible accusations of assault, just like my dad.”

Then... still as Eric... he offered up a confession.