“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said there’s one upside to reports that President Donald Trump made a promise to a foreign leader so concerning that a whistleblower filed a complaint over it.

“Thank God Trump never keeps his promises,” Colbert said. “Never has. In fact, Eric is still waiting by the front door to go to Disney World.”

Then, Colbert broke out an impersonation of a very dejected Eric Trump, still waiting for dad to bring him to Florida ― complete with his own Disney song: