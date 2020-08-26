Stephen Colbert found the second night of the Republican National Convention much less eventful after the screaming antics of the first.

Eric Trump is reportedly invoking his Fifth Amendment rights to refuse the interview.

Colbert said the president has taken a dim view of those who plead the Fifth.

“The mob takes the Fifth,” Trump said in 2016. “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”

At the time, Trump was referring to those close to his then-rival Hillary Clinton, and references to the former secretary of state often led to “Lock her up” chants at his rallies.

Colbert then broke out his not-very-flattering impression of Eric Trump.

“Oh no, I’m just like Hillary Clinton,” Colbert said. “Lock me up! Lock me up!”

See the rest of his monologue below:

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!