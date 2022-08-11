Stephen Colbert Taunts Eric Trump's All-Too-Revealing Defense Of His Father

After the FBI executed a search warrant on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week, the White House said President Joe Biden had learned about it like most of the country ― by watching the news. But Eric Trump claimed Biden must’ve personally approved of the FBI’s actions. After all, that’s how his father did things.

That comment caused Colbert to break out his Eric Trump impression.

“If there’s one thing I learned from my dad’s time in office, it’s that the president definitely interferes with the Justice Department,” Colbert said. “Nothing, no I’m serious. I am serious as a heart attack. Nothing happens without his approval... except me.”