Stephen Colbert Spots The Most Humiliating Thing For Facebook During Outage

Facebook’s hours-long outage on Monday took center stage on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” monologue.

And the comedian pointed out what could have been the most humiliating thing for Mark Zuckerberg’s platform.

“It was so bad that the only way Facebook could let the world know what was going on, and this is true, was by posting a message on Twitter,” Colbert noted.

“Ow. Ow. Ow. That must hurt,” he continued. “Facebook communicating problems on Twitter? That’s like Burger King running out of fries and having to announce it on a Big Mac.”

Watch Colbert’s full monologue here: