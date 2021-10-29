Stephen Colbert Reveals The Absolute Best Way To Deal With Facebook

Stephen Colbert won’t get to experience any of the new Facebook initiatives announced on Thursday, such as its upcoming virtual reality “metaverse.”

That’s because the “Late Show” host isn’t on the social network.

Advertisement

“I don’t do Facebook,” he admitted Thursday night. “I don’t understand Facebook. I only go there when someone posts a link that takes me to a screen that says, ‘To view this link you have to join Facebook.’ I will never do that, so I don’t do that.”