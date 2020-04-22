Stephen Colbert Has A Gas With Doctor's Warning On Farts Spreading Coronavirus

Stephen Colbert visited the question of whether farts can spread the coronavirus on “The Late Show” Tuesday. He didn’t sniff out any important conclusions, but he did have jokes. (Fast forward to 5:13 above.)

An Australian physician recently addressed the concern that farts could theoretically spread COVID-19 by propelling minute particles of coronavirus-infected feces ― like the way a cough can spread droplets containing the virus.

Dr. Norman Swan recommended during a podcast for the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that citizens shouldn’t fart “close to other people” or “with your bottom bare.”

“I’m hoping that’s pretty much always the advice,” Colbert said.

The comedian cracked that any association between farting and the spread of the virus could “lead to a breakthrough in blaming coronavirus on the dog.”

He also relayed some advice: “Experts recommend that for safety sake, please fart into your elbow.”

Colbert ripped a few other one-liners as well, but none could top another doctor’s response to the question.

Emergency room physician Dr. Andy Tagg asked: “Can the bottom-based emissions of someone with coronavirus be silent and deadly?” He also noted that “there is not a great deal of research in this area.”

So, can the bottom-based emissions of someone with coronavirus be silent and deadly?



