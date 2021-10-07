Colbert Learns The Deeply Personal Reason A ‘Fat Bear’ Was Named For Him

Stephen Colbert celebrated Alaska’s “Fat Bear Week” winner, 480 Otis, who is now a four-time champion in the online contest run by Katmai National Park.

But the “Late Show” host also noticed another bear that had been in the running: 747, aka “Colbert,” who won last year.

“I can’t wait to learn why this bear was named after me!” Colbert said. “Is it because we’re both fierce? Is it because we both eat our weight in salmon? What could it be?”