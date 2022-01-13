Stephen Colbert Spots One Of The Least Reassuring Things Dr. Fauci Has Ever Said

Stephen Colbert said two years of the coronavirus pandemic may have “broken” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert.

This week, Fauci warned that the fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus “will, ultimately, find just about everybody,” then added that the vaccinated will “very likely, with some exceptions, do reasonably well.”

Advertisement

The “Late Show” host didn’t find that very reassuring.

“There are certain things I don’t want to equivocate on. My life is one of them,” Colbert said. “You don’t want to hear a skydiving instructor say, ‘Jump from the plane, you will very likely, with some exceptions, do reasonably well.’”