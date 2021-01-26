Stephen Colbert has spent nearly four years cracking jokes concerning one of the most bizarre and unverified allegations about former President Donald Trump. But the steady stream of quips on the subject of the infamous “Pee Pee Tape” might be over with a single “Late Show” crack on Monday night:

Could this be the last one? #LSSC pic.twitter.com/WYFhzlSVCd — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 26, 2021

Then again, maybe the flow of jokes on the subject isn’t quite over yet.

“We’ll see,” Colbert said after the jingle.

An unverified dossier by former British spy Christopher Steele alleged that Trump paid Russian sex workers to urinate on a bed in a Moscow hotel room that was once used by former President Barack Obama and then-first lady Michelle Obama ― and that the incident was taped by Russian agents.

In 2017, Colbert visited the hotel and even rented out the specific room.

“When you’re in this room, I don’t know how to describe it. It’s soaked in history,” Colbert said at the time. “It just washes over you.”

Former FBI director James Comey said Trump denied the incident in 2017.

“I’m a germaphobe,” Trump told him before the inauguration, according to Comey’s book. “There’s no way I would let people pee on each other around me. No way.”

However, longtime Trump attorney and fixer Michael Cohen also claimed his former boss had a thing for urine and had watched a “golden showers” show in a Las Vegas sex club known for performances simulating the act.

