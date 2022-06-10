Stephen Colbert's Nasty Donald Trump Joke Leaves Jon Batiste Speechless

Stephen Colbert’s joke about former President Donald Trump left his bandleader Jon Batiste at a loss for words on Thursday.

Colbert, who delivered his monologue during a live taping of “The Late Show” on Thursday, focused his jokes on the Jan. 6 committee hearing just hours before.

The comedian, in part of his monologue, looked at former U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s testimony from the hearing where he called Trump’s 2020 presidential election claims “bulls―t.”

Trump’s daughter Ivanka, who served as an adviser in the Trump White House, said she accepted Barr’s remarks in part of a video testimony from the hearing.

“That must have been a bittersweet moment for the president, she finally screwed him,” Colbert said of the clip’s airing.

The comedian’s live audience let out a mix of groans and applause while Batiste shook his head into his piano.

The joke appears to be a shot at Trump’s past controversial comments about his daughter’s appearance, including one from a 2006 episode of “The View” where he said he’d date Ivanka if she wasn’t his daughter and complimented her “very nice figure.”

Colbert, in his monologue, also joked about the committee clip showing pro-Trump rioters reading the former president’s tweet about what former Vice President Mike Pence “should have” done on Jan. 6, 2021.