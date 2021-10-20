Stephen Colbert Spots Florida's Nuttiest School Coronavirus Vaccine Policy

Stephen Colbert on Tuesday discovered what may be the nation’s most backward school vaccination policy. And it was created ― of course ― in Florida.

Centner Academy, a private school in Miami, ordered students who received the COVID-19 vaccine to stay home for 30 days so they don’t expose others to any supposed harmful effects of the shot.

“Yeah, harmful effects,” Colbert repeated in disbelief. “That’s why I don’t wear helmets. How dare you confine my brain to my skull!”

As Colbert pointed out, the school is spreading lies, conspiracy theories and misinformation to the students and their families. But he also wondered if they take a similar approach to everything else.

“How do they do fire safety?” he wondered aloud, then took a guess. “Kids, if you catch fire, remember the three steps: Run, flame and hug!”