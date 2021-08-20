Stephen Colbert is offering Florida a new slogan in light of its out-of-control coronavirus outbreak.

In his Thursday night monologue, Colbert remarked on a report that said the state’s health officials were blaming “unabated tourism and a disregard for basic health precautions” for the surge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

“Coincidentally, that’s also Florida’s state motto,” the “Late Show” host cracked. “Sounds better in Latin.”

He suggested that one CDC recommendation for avoiding infection could be: “Don’t go to Florida.”

Despite the dire situation, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has actively resisted measures intended to control the spread of the virus. He’s attempted to block cruise ships from requiring vaccinations for travelers, threatened schools that attempt mask mandates and resisted any vaccine verification system.

Colbert spotted one image from Florida of shoppers walking into a store where the entrance was the open mouth of a giant, fake shark.

“If only there was some kind of metaphor for willingly strolling into the jaws of doom,” he said.

See more below: