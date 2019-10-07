Colbert Trolls Fox News By Revealing What Its Hosts Really Think About Trump

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert thinks the hosts at Fox News might be starting to get nervous that they could lose the support of President Donald Trump.

Colbert played a clip of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) calling out Trump on “Fox & Friends” over his decision to pull U.S. troops out of northern Syria as Turkey gets set to invade.

The Kurds have been a key U.S. ally in the fight against ISIS but are considered terrorists by the Turkish government.

“I expect the American president to do what’s in our national security interest,” Graham said. ”And it’s never in our national security interest to abandon an ally who’s helped us fight ISIS.”

Colbert said the Fox hosts looked uncomfortable as Graham spoke.

Then he zoomed in to see what they were thinking during the segment ― complete with mock voices from inside the hosts’ heads:

TONIGHT: Trump's latest move is being seen as a huge betrayal, even by his GOP allies. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/Ynih11Wrp0 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 8, 2019

The voices added by Colbert’s team were a joke, but the fears at the network could be all too real.

While Fox News has been a reliable Trump ally, he has increasingly stepped up his rhetoric against the cable news network.

When a Fox News poll showed Trump falling behind several Democratic rivals, the president slammed the network.

“There’s something going on at Fox, I’ll tell you right now, and I’m not happy with it,” the president told reporters over the summer.

When the network hosted a Democratic staffer, he railed that “Fox isn’t working for us anymore!”

And he also slammed Fox for hosting Democratic presidential candidates.

“Fox is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems, he tweeted in the spring.