Stephen Colbert Spots One Of The Most Awkward Fox News Moments Yet

Stephen Colbert said this week’s Jan. 6 committee testimony was so bad for former President Donald Trump that “even Fox News didn’t know how to spin it.”

Fox News anchor Bret Baier called it “really, really powerful,” which led to about five seconds of awkward silence as neither John Roberts nor Sandra Smith knew quite how to react.

Advertisement

“Sandra, are you still here?” Roberts finally asked:

Fox is literally speechless: Two anchors sit in four seconds of silence after Bret Baier calls Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony "really, really powerful" pic.twitter.com/fMFhyxakWC — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) June 28, 2022

“That’s quite the pause,” Colbert said. “Explains Fox News’ slogan: ‘Fair and.............. Indeed yes, we are still here.’”

And the right-wing cable news network didn’t get any better from there. Check it out in his Wednesday night monologue: