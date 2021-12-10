Entertainment

Stephen Colbert Turns Fox News' Latest Whine Into A Taunting New Chant

"The Late Show" host sarcastically responded to Brian Kilmeade's claim that the torching of the network's Christmas tree was a "hate crime."
Stephen Colbert on Thursday scoffed at the idea that the torching of Fox News’ “All-American Christmas Tree” was a hate crime.

“Yes, yes,” the “Late Show” host sarcastically agreed with the suggestion proposed by “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade.

“It’s clearly a hate crime against a historically marginalized group … morons,” cracked Colbert.

The comedian then debuted a new chant mocking the conservative network.

“Fox Lives Matter! Fox Lives Matter!” he shouted. “I’ll say it, Fox Lives Matter!”

Watch the video here:

