Stephen Colbert Spots The Exact Moment That Could Mean Fox News Is Screwed

Stephen Colbert spotted bad news for Fox News in its legal battle against Dominion Voting Systems, which is seeking $1.6 billion from the right-wing media company in its defamation suit.

In the recording, she asks if he has evidence that then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has an interest in Dominion.

“I’ve read that, I can’t prove that,” Giuliani replied.

Colbert rolled a clip of Bartiromo then saying on the air about Dominion: “I understand Nancy Pelosi has an interest in this company.”

Colbert called that “the phrase that pays,” which in this case could be the phrase that forces Fox News to pay out $1.6 billion.

The judge is planning to appoint a special master to look at whether Fox News lied to the court.

“So the job is to figure out whether Fox News lies?” Colbert said. “Hold on, am I a special master?”

