EntertainmentFox NewsStephen Colbertsean hannity

Stephen Colbert Spots ‘New Dumb Thing’ That Has Fox News Freaking Out

The "Late Show" host said the right-wing network has "tossed aside any last scraps of journalistic integrity" with its latest false outrage.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert offered a sarcastic “salute” to Fox News for its ability to manufacture outrage out of nothing.

“They’ve done it again,” he said. “They’ve dug down deep, tossed aside any last scraps of journalistic integrity and yanked out a new dumb thing to pretend to be mad at.”

The right-wing network is enraged over a new line of Legos that feature characters with disabilities, saying the toys are now “going woke.”

But Colbert said Fox shouldn’t be upset over Legos.

“I’m pretty sure Sean Hannity is one,” he said, and offered up some photographic evidence in his Thursday night “Late Show” monologue:

