Stephen Colbert Claps Back at Fox News And MSNBC

TONIGHT! We made some big announcements on The Late Show this week but The Colbert Report got all the credit. @maddow #LSSC pic.twitter.com/NrHo2LTrry

Stephen Colbert, host of “The Late Show,” scored a major coup for a talk show host this week when Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York announced on his Tuesday broadcast that she is exploring a 2020 presidential run.

“Big night, big night,” Colbert said Friday. “The most historic presidential announcement since Chester A. Arthur declared his candidacy at the Buffalo Bill Wild West Show.”

He added: “The announcement got a lot of buzz for my show. Unfortunately, not this show.”

On “Fox and Friends,” co-host Brian Kilmeade said Gillibrand had made her plans public on “The Colbert Report,” which went off the air more than four years ago after Colbert was chosen to replace David Letterman as host of “The Late Show.”

To add insult to injury, Kilmeade pronounced the T in “report.”

“The T is silent,” Colbert said, directing his comment to Kilmeade. “Like you were during the Roger Ailes scandal.”

But it wasn’t just Fox News that got it wrong. On MSNBC, the host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” also said Gillibrand had announced her plans on “The Colbert Report.”

Colbert pointed out that Rachel Maddow has been on “The Late Show” and that they even bear a resemblance to each other.

“But that’s OK,” he said, “I’m not a vindictive man. I will still enjoy watching you on ‘The Rachel Roundup.’”