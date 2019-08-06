Colbert Nails The Exact Moment Fox News Accidentally Called Trump A Racist

Stephen Colbert on Tuesday cracked that he caught a Fox News host calling President Donald Trump a racist.

Kilmeade said Obama was talking about Trump and sprang to the president’s defense.

But as the “Late Show” host pointed out, Obama didn’t mention Trump at all in his statement.

“Why are you acting so offended? Obama did not say Trump was the racist,” Colbert pointed out. “You just did!”

Colbert added:

