Colbert Nails The Exact Moment Fox News Accidentally Called Trump A Racist

Stephen Colbert on Tuesday cracked that he caught a Fox News host calling President Donald Trump a racist.
The moment came as “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade criticized former President Barack Obama over a statement condemning language from leaders “that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments.”
Kilmeade said Obama was talking about Trump and sprang to the president’s defense.
But as the “Late Show” host pointed out, Obama didn’t mention Trump at all in his statement.
“Why are you acting so offended? Obama did not say Trump was the racist,” Colbert pointed out. “You just did!”
Colbert added:
