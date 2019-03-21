Stephen Colbert dinged Tucker Carlson as he begged the Fox News host on Wednesday night not to reproduce.
The host of “The Late Show” noted how Carlson, who is actually a father of four, had previously ridiculously warned viewers that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was trying to stop reproduction of the human race with the proposed Green New Deal.
“I think I speak for everyone when I say, ’Tucker, please don’t reproduce,” Colbert quipped during the introduction to a segment in which his team fired questions at Ocasio-Cortez.
Carlson has been embroiled in scandal this month after the resurfacing of racist, sexist, misogynistic and homophobic comments that he made on shock-jock radio program “The Bubba the Love Sponge Show.”
In December 2018, Colbert called Carlson “a little racist who could” following his claim that immigrants make America “dirtier.”
