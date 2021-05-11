An attorney for one of the defendants in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol attempted a novel explanation last week, claiming that his client essentially caught a disease from watching Fox News.

Joseph Hurley, who is representing Anthony Antonio, said his client “became hooked with what I call ‘Foxitus’ or ‘Foxmania’ and became interested in the political aspect and started believing what was being fed to him.”

That has Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team standing by and ready to help.

They’ve made the condition the topic in a mock ad that warns of Foxitis “symptoms,” such as Tucker Carsonoma and Seanital warts.

Fortunately, there’s also a simple cure: