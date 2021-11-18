Stephen Colbert Names And Shames GOP Lawmaker For Blatant Hypocrisy

Stephen Colbert tore into Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Ala.) for praising funding his district will receive as part of the bipartisan infrastructure package signed into law by President Joe Biden this week.
The problem?
Palmer voted against it.
“You can’t take credit for the thing you opposed,” the “Late Show” host said. “There’s a reason Jamie Spears was not welcome at the Free Britney rally.”
Not only did Palmer oppose it, he’s part of a group seeking the punish the Republicans who did vote for the package, as Colbert explained in his Wednesday night monologue: