What's Hot

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2023 Oscar Nominations

Race For RNC Chair Purposefully Ignoring The 239-Pound Orange Elephant In The Room

Classified Documents Found At Mike Pence's Home

Sarah Michelle Gellar Proves How ‘Awesome’ Jennifer Coolidge Is With 1 Adorable Story

Fans Praise Chrissy Teigen’s Breast Milk Stains In First Postpartum Instagram Photo

Doctor Who Molested Patients Convicted Of Federal Sex Counts

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Threatens Charges For Prescribing Abortion Pills

Drew Barrymore Re-creates Viral Dance From ‘M3GAN’ Horror Film In Fun Clip

Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos For Saying These 2 Things Before She Gave Birth

Trump Drops Appeal, Ending Legal Fight Over New York Probe

This Low-Effort Activity Could Improve Your Relationship

Mike Pompeo Dismisses 'Faux Outrage' Over 'Activist' Jamal Khashoggi's Killing

EntertainmentStephen Colbert mean girlsGeorge Santos

‘You Asked For It’: Stephen Colbert Gets 'Mean' In Scathing Reply To George Santos

The late-night host burns Santos over his latest wild claim.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert fired back at Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), the embattled freshman lawmaker facing growing calls to resign over his extensive history of lying.

Santos, who has been an endless source of material for late-night comedy, called the bits mocking him “TERRIBLE” and urged the hosts to “step their game up.”

Colbert was happy to oblige with a “TERRIBLE” impression of his own. Then, he got mean... as in “Mean Girls,” with an edit that puts Santos into one of the film’s best-known scenes in response to his latest wild claim.

Check it out in his Tuesday night monologue:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community