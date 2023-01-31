What's Hot

EntertainmentStephen ColbertGeorge Santoskaraoke

'Y'all Wanna Hear Some?' Stephen Colbert Has George Santos' Karaoke Recordings

You might want to get some ear protection first.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Cover your ears: Stephen Colbert spotted a report in Rolling Stone that features karaoke recordings from Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), the lawmaker busted in so many lies that even members of his own party want him to resign.

“Y’all wanna hear some?” Colbert asked the audience, then quickly answered his own question: “No, you don’t.”

Colbert nonetheless played clips of Santos singing “Hallelujah,” “Cups” and “Let It Go.”

“According to Santos, those recordings earned him a Tony, a Grammy, a Purple Heart and the Nobel Prize for volleyball,” Colbert joked.

Check it out in his Monday night “Late Show” monologue:

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

