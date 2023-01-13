Stephen Colbert Exposes 'Weird' George Santos Lie With Video Evidence

Stephen Colbert spotted a “weird” moment involving Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), the Long Island congressman caught in so many lies that members of his own party are calling on him to resign.

As he stepped into an elevator, Santos told reporters he would not step down unless 142 people told him to quit.

Advertisement

“That’s a weird answer,” Colbert said. “And that’s a weirdly specific number.”

He noted his theater holds about 450 people.

“I’m gonna guess that at least 142 of them would make a better congressman than George Santos,” he said.

Santos later claimed that he said 142,000 people ― the number who voted for him ― but “the elevator cut that.”

“No it didn’t,” Colbert said. “He knows about cameras right?”

The “Late Show” host rolled the video: