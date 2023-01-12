Stephen Colbert Spots Surest Sign Yet That George Santos Is Toast

Stephen Colbert had an explanation for a new report that finds embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) claimed to have loaned $705,000 to his 2020 campaign despite records that indicated he had just $55,000 to his name.

“Fair enough,” Colbert said. “But what about all of his other names?”

Santos, an accused serial liar, reportedly used at least two other aliases in recent years, as Colbert noted.

“He has so many aliases he had to swear on two Bibles and a Torah,” Colbert cracked.

Santos ― who has dismissed the lies as just “stupid things” he’s done ― is facing growing calls from within his own party to resign, but insists he’s won’t step down.

“Which means he’s gonna resign,” Colbert predicted.