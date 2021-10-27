Stephen Colbert tore into two of the GOP lawmakers who Rolling Stone said took part in planning sessions with the organizers of the Donald Trump rally that preceded the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) denied any involvement. But as Colbert noted, Brooks not only spoke at the rally, he reportedly wore body armor while there.

“That’s like showing up to your surprise party in a full ballgown and tiara,” Colbert said. “Something tells me you were tipped off.”

“It’s appropriate. After all, Gosar’s IQ is 007,“Colbert said. ”... And, if helped plan the riot, he’ll be lucky to be out on bond. Bail bond.”