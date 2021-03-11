Stephen Colbert called out conservatives over their “culture war distractions” on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

Republicans were having “trouble sticking a fork” in President Joe Biden and his legislative decisions because he’s “not a good bogeyman,” he noted, citing a GOP spokesperson who said “there’s just not the antipathy to Biden like there was Obama” and that “he just doesn’t drive conservative outrage.”

“Hmm, I wonder what’s different about Obama that enraged their base? Maybe the royal family knows,” zinged Colbert, referencing Meghan Markle’s allegation of racist treatment from the British royal family during her and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired over the weekend.

