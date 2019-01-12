Stephen Colbert Finds Business Opportunities In Trump's Government Shutdown

The Food and Drug Administration has halted routine food inspections because of the partial government shutdown, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert noted Friday. But that’s not necessarily bad news for everyone.

“This is a great opportunity to get out all your questionable food products onto the market – like my new big raw mouth chews,” Colbert said, referring to a bag of unidentified animal bones. “Not sure what animal they are but I could 90 percent guarantee they’re dead.”

