Stephen Colbert tore into Republican lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, on Monday night for blocking any semblance of sensible gun control.

“Maybe it’s time for senseless gun legislation. Maybe turn in your assault weapon and in exchange, we give you a giant pork sausage,” the “Late Show” host said. “It’s even more phallic than your gun and it’s only gonna hurt you!”

Colbert also took on one of the GOP’s favorite talking points against gun control, as summarized by acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

“We’ve had guns in this country for hundreds of years,” Mulvaney said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “We haven’t had this until recently and we need to figure out why.”

Colbert was ready with a common-sense response.

“It’s because those guns we had back then, hundreds of years ago, were way slower and way less powerful,” he said. “It’s why during the Revolutionary War the British soldiers volunteered to wear bright red coats and stand in a straight line.”

Then, he joked about just how inefficient those guns were: